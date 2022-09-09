As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death continues to send shockwaves throughout the world, a surprising clip has resurfaced. In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid from late February, Snoop Dogg recalled how the queen once came to his rescue.

Snoop shared that in 1994, he was facing first and second-degree murder charges. He added that while he was on tour, people in the United Kingdom wanted him to leave England immediately. There was even one tabloid with a headline that read, “Kick This Evil Bastard Out,” along with his photo. While speaking with the DJ, the rapper said, “This was while I was fighting a murder case, over there [in the U.K.] doing shows. But guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess.”

With DJ Whoo Kid incorrectly guessing “the prime minister,” Snoop smoothly revealed that it was, in fact, “the queen, n**ga.” The Long Beach native added, “The queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’” Snoop, clearly proud to share his impressive experience, continued: “The queen, n**ga, bow down. When the queen speak, bow down. That’s Harry and Williams’ grandmother, you dig? You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ … The queen, that’s my gal.”

This wasn’t the first time Snoop has shared one of his crazy tales. In April, the Grammy-nominated artist opened up about the time he took Kobe Bryant for his first drive in a lowrider. “And you could just see he ain’t never been in a lowrider, ’cause he’s sitting up like this. I’m like n**ga you gotta lean back, n**ga. Put some cool on it, n**ga, lean out the window, put your elbow on the thing. You know what I’m talking about?” he said.

The following month, Snoop recalled a time when he had to turn down a DJing gig for Michael Jordan. During the interview, he said he “never met Michael Jordan” but that he would like to.