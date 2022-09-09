The death of Queen Elizabeth II has apparently caused Kanye West to do a bit of reflecting and soul searching. Following the news of her passing yesterday (Sept. 8), the Chicago native announced he is “releasing all grudges.” Ye shared the revelation on his Instagram account today (Sept. 9).

“LIFE IS PRECIOUS. RELEASING ALL GRUDGES TODAY. LEANING INTO THE LIGHT,” Yeezy said on the social media app. The captionless post is accompanied by two photos of the Queen in her younger days. While the chart-topping artist didn’t name anyone specifically, he has had some pretty public falling-outs as of late.

Within the past year, West has been vocal about his strained relationship with Kid Cudi. In April, Cudi announced that a track the two previously recorded for Pusha T’s album would be the pair’s “last song” together. “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on [with] Kanye -Scott,” Cudi tweeted.

Cudi’s statements about Ye soon prompted a response from Pusha T. “It f**king sucks. You know Cudi is my f**king brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing … it gets public. It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–f**ked up,” Pusha said in an interview with Vulture.

Last month, John Legend opened up about what caused a riff in his friendship with Yeezy. “Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became, uh, too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly. He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons,” Legend said.

Despite Kanye’s past differences with friends, we’re happy to see that he’s open to forgiveness.