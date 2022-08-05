John Legend appeared on a recent episode of “The Axe Files” and spoke candidly about his current relationship with Kanye West. The singer told David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, that their difference in political views put a strain on their relationship.

Axelrod asked Legend, “Let me ask you about your relationship with him. I know you’re friends still, but he’s, you know, his behavior and his politics, I guess — his politics are much different or have been much different than yours?” The “Ordinary People” singer responded, “Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became, uh, too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly. He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons.”

The host noted that a few of Ye’s friends and frequent collaborators disagreed with his support for Trump. Legend continued, “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.” Speaking on the misconceptions about the Yeezy creator, Legend says Ye has been vocal about his mental health, and we’re “seeing the real Kanye publicly.” He added, “I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get, like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”

Legend and West have a long history together: The singer inked a deal with G.O.O.D. Music and the Donda rapper executive produced Legend’s 2004 debut album, Get Lifted.