If anyone is looking to book Kanye West for a performance, they better be prepared to spend a pretty penny. The Chicago rapper revealed that he charges $8 million per show after a rap blog claimed his price was set at $1 million.

The 45-year-old mogul quickly told the RapThoughtsDaily Instagram account to correct its original claim. “Please change this my performance fee is 8 million,” wrote Ye. As previously reported by REVOLT, Ye backed out of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, and during the time TMZ revealed that he gave up an estimated payout of $8 million – it looks like they were right.

It was also disclosed that the festival was prepared to drop $500,000 in production costs alone just to build the stage he had in mind. However, this all went away when The Weeknd took his place as the 2022 Coachella headliner.

The news of his performance fee comes on the heels of an incident in which the “Stronger” emcee sent a cease and desist letter to an Australian burger restaurant which was allegedly heavily influenced by the legendary rapper.

College Dropout Burgers was founded by Mark Elkhouri and includes menu items like the “Golddigger” fried chicken sandwich, the “Cheezus” burger, and the “Good Morning” breakfast sandwich. It has since rebranded after receiving the letter from Ye.

The next stage that Ye is scheduled to hit next will be for the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. He will also serve as the headliner for the event.

Other rappers with hefty performance fees include JAY-Z, who reportedly charges $1 million and Rick Ross who allegedly requests an estimated $60,000 per show.