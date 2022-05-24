Kanye West is taking his creative talents to McDonald’s. The global superstar has announced that he will help the renowned fast food chain reimagine its food packaging.

After a brief hiatus from Instagram, the “Jesus Walks” emcee returned to the platform to announce his latest collaboration which includes a new transparent wrapper for the brand’s burgers. Its new boxy shape includes the signature Ye minimalist style used across his Yeezy clothing line designs.

This is the 44-year-old’s first post since a 24-hour suspension from the platform after a spokesperson from Meta stated that Ye’s posts violated the company’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

“Ye teams up with the legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging,’ wrote West in a caption accompanied by a photo of the brand’s new packaging.

For veteran Ye fans, he even took a moment to pay homage to his bars featured in the 2005 hit, “Golddigger” in a post shared to his Instagram Stories.

“Next week it’s the fries,” wrote Ye.

The Mickey D’s connection might come as a surprise to some, but for those who know and adore Ye, one might recall his love for the legendary food chain. He once expressed his love for the company in a poem titled, “McDonalds Man.” Back in 2020, his then-wife Kim Kardashian shared some of their favorite meals to order from the company.

Ye’s favorites included a milkshake accompanied by a side of fries, Chicken McNuggets and Tangy BBQ sauce.

He will now join Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to help the brand as they move a little bit away from the iconic, bold yellow and red hues that they have been known for to a more Ye-like version of packaging.