Snoop Dogg’s daughter has a word for the people spewing out hateful messages about her current romantic relationship. Cori Broadus has never shied away from speaking her truth. This time she’s sending a message to social media trolls.

“Ya’ll are so miserable and it’s so sad. It’s hard not to let people comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling, but I’m still human and words hurt,” she wrote via an Instagram story after people questioned whether or not current relationship was genuine. “How do ya’ll have time to sit on someone page and just talk shit, it never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So hateful. I’m praying cause that’s a sickness fr (forreal).”

Previously, the 23-year-old opened up about her mental health and revealed that, at one point, she had attempted to take her own life. “The last few weeks my mental [health] has not been so great,” she shared at the time. “At one point I tried to end my life.”

Broadus credits her family for the realization that life “is much more than materialistic things.” She also shared that during the time, she found her “purpose to live.” In Broadus’ most recent post, she opened up about the frustrations that come with receiving hate-filled comments on social media.

“Ya’ll love saying a nigga must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me…it’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person, I’m more than that,” she continued. “I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all [of] this, but I been dealing with this shit since high school…. it’s frustrating as fuck to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here ya’ll fucking suck.”