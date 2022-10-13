There’s not much that can leave many surprised when it comes to Hollywood news, but Jamie Foxx being denied entry at Cardi B’s birthday party takes the cake. The Invasion of Privacy artist celebrated the big 3-0 at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Oct. 11) and somehow the award-winning living legend didn’t make it past the bouncers.

The video of Foxx being turned away at the door quickly went viral because how does Ray not meet the criteria? According to multiple outlets, the A-list actor arrived late with a group of friends and bouncers informed him that the event was already at capacity. Fans on social media were quick to share their collective disbelief. “If Jamie Foxx shows up for my birthday with 10 friends and we’re at capacity, my family is going home early,” one person tweeted.

Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit pic.twitter.com/teVfeHplDn — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 12, 2022

Another wrote, “If Jamie Foxx shows up at your party that’s already at capacity, you increase the capacity.” Cardi’s event was a burlesque-themed party. Her husband Offset was of course there to celebrate the big night. Other guests in attendance were newcomers GloRilla and Ice Spice. Cardi’s sister Hennessy was also spotted turning up. Still, fans couldn’t believe Foxx — who has taken home a Grammy, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and so many other accolades — couldn’t get in.

“I never imagined a world where Jamie Foxx wasn’t good somewhere,” a tweet read. Another fan suggested that perhaps it was payback for the time Foxx and fellow actor Tommy Davidson portrayed bouncers who didn’t allow Tupac into his show on the popular 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” “Jamie Foxx really wants to cry about not being let into the party with 10 of his friends, meanwhile he wouldn’t even let Tupac into his own show. That’s called KARMA, Jamie,” a fan joked.

Cardi has yet to publicly address the situation, but according to TMZ, there were no hard feelings in the end. Check out related tweets below.

