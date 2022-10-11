After losing a game to the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday (Oct. 10), ​​Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams angrily pushed a cameraman as he walked off the field. The unwarranted shove was seen by the masses and left Black Twitter sharing all the ways they’d get a check if they felt the wrath of Adams — who is reportedly worth at least $25 million.

“Me on ‘Good Morning America’ if Davante Adams pushed me like that,” one person tweeted with a photo of a man in a neck brace. Another user wrote, “Me waking up out of my coma to cash my Davante Adams ‘push’ check.” The tweet contained the infamous clip of Ginuwine being brought out on a hospital stretcher during a past performance on BET’s “106 and Park.”

It seems the cameraman knew the drill because he filed a report with the Kansas City police and was taken to a hospital. Although the victim was treated for injuries, they were “preliminarily thought to be non-life-threatening,” according to ESPN. Other fans discussed how Adams never seemed to have any issues before joining the Raiders: “Never seen Davante Adams take his frustration out on civilians in eight years with the Packers. I’m just saying.”

While many joked on Twitter, the NFL player did issue an apology for his actions during “Monday Night Football.” “I want to apologize to the guy. There was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like, jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said to reporters near the team’s locker rooms. He continued, “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

While detectives for Kansas City’s assault unit are investigating the case, no charges have been announced. Missouri amusement park Worlds of Fun did tweet, “BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun.” A fan responded, “No one cares.”

See related tweets below.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

me on good morning america if davante adams pushed me like that pic.twitter.com/x5CkWx3Qc1 — jm (@BoonesCasket) October 11, 2022

*Camera Guy heads for exit* Davante Adams: pic.twitter.com/sJCwxS1pEB — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 11, 2022

No one cares about Worlds of Fun unfortunately so this does absolutely nothing. — Jonathan Pesso (@jonathanpesso) October 11, 2022

The cameraman Davante Adams pushed after the direct deposit hit pic.twitter.com/oiulEHCzWb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 11, 2022

Never seen Davante Adams take his frustration out on civilians in eight years with the Packers. I’m not saying, I’m just saying pic.twitter.com/1ejSI0oYDX — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) October 11, 2022

me as soon as Davante Adams push me pic.twitter.com/lpXau66tiM — JB (@doitgrip) October 11, 2022

If Davante Adams shoved me pic.twitter.com/Aomu6HZ5DY — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 11, 2022

If that was me davante adams pushed pic.twitter.com/hG9lRYd8Eg — KJ (@It_be_kendall) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams walking off the field last night. pic.twitter.com/S0RWfjnRRJ — Ghostball (@GhostballNFT) October 11, 2022

Me showing to court after being pushed by Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/eX3jI9m1WD — L. Curiel (@NotLuisCuriel) October 11, 2022

That media guy after getting pushed by Davante Adams: pic.twitter.com/OPCMxz2qRM — Raymond Sanchez (@RaySan210) October 11, 2022