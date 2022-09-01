Last night (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash had people on social media wondering if a “Clueless” reboot was on the way. The 55-year-old actress posted a tearful video to TikTok, then reposted it to her Instagram account. In the video, she appears to be overwhelmed with grief after finding out hip hop legend DMX passed away.

While DMX’s death came as a huge blow to us all, most dealt with it when it happened — April 9, 2021. “OK, y’all. I’m ashamed,” she began. “I didn’t know DMX died. I didn’t know,” Dash continued. She takes many pauses as she speaks to try and regain her composure. She cries as she tells fans that it “breaks [her] heart that he lost” to his addiction and shares that she’s been clean for six years.

“I was [scrolling] through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP I know I am late. I did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy,” Dash captioned her post. Even with her message and tearful explanation, social media users could not believe what they were hearing.

Over on Black Twitter, users weighed in. “Learning about DMX’s passing an entire year later via Tiktok shows exactly how far removed she is from our community. We mourned that man for a good MONTH. Literally spoke about him every day from the moment we knew he was hospitalized. It was ALL OVER the internet,” one user said. Another wrote, “Stacey Dash was too busy aligning with MAGA and disassociating herself from the Black community. Ain’t no wonder why she missed the news about DMX.”

Not all tweets were as serious, though. Some Twitter users mentioned how Dash will likely need to seek help when she finds out other legends have passed away. “Who else does Stacey Dash not know is dead? I’m starting with Frederick Douglass,” a user wrote. Another tweet said, “Wait till Stacey Dash finds out about Whitney, Michael and Prince. We gon have to do a wellness check.”

Here’s a look at some of the top tweets from last night’s revelation.

When it comes to knowing about DMX death, I guess you can say Stacey Dash was…. ….clueless. pic.twitter.com/x17xQvn1bQ — 9️⃣9️⃣ Problems (@TheSidJones) September 1, 2022

It's been 0 days since Stacey Dash found out https://t.co/4Ae5NnnMiw — Good Luck Mike (@G00DLUCKMIKE) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash gets emotional after finding out DMX passed away over a year after his death, from overdosing. pic.twitter.com/LHUYQQEPQn — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) August 31, 2022

Wait till Stacey Dash finds out about Whitney, Michael, and Prince. We gon have to do a wellness check — cozy church gyal ✨ (@laugh_track_nat) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash filming herself crying like pic.twitter.com/bKFQtTKGM9 — Better Mahomes & Gardens (@Gam3rdudeJ) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash when she find out trump not the president no more pic.twitter.com/3LcYoh4nCH — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) September 1, 2022

Who else does Stacey Dash not know is dead? I'm starting with Frederick Douglass. — Your Friendly Neighborhood Smirk-Man (@MKerklin) September 1, 2022

This video of Stacey Dash JUST NOW finding out DMX died should not be this funny lmaoooo man 🤣🤣 — KD (@kiforthreee) August 31, 2022

To be fair, i'm pretty sure Stacey Dash's social media algorithm ain't prioritizing rapper news. She prolly over there scroll through nothing but My Pillow ads and Herschel Walker sharpening crayons — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash finding out DMX died a year ago pic.twitter.com/iZvGdRIsVz — 😁 (@overlyyork) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash learning about DMX’s passing an entire year later via Tiktok shows exactly how far removed she is from our community. We mourned that man for a good MONTH. Literally spoke about him every day from the moment we knew he was hospitalized. It was ALL OVER the internet. — — 🫧 (@fashandfilth) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash tomorrow when she finds out Harriet Tubman died: https://t.co/euQuOG8LvL pic.twitter.com/c4KPGPi6qM — Miss Frizzle's Bus (@SceneByAshlix) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash was too busy aligning with MAGA and disassociating herself from the black community…ain’t no wonder why she missed the news about DMX..🫠 — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) September 1, 2022

“DMX is dead. It’s been a year now” Stacey Dash: pic.twitter.com/8aWZ11hmL7 — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖚𝖘 (@ohemgeedarius) September 1, 2022