Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.01.2022

Last night (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash had people on social media wondering if a “Clueless” reboot was on the way. The 55-year-old actress posted a tearful video to TikTok, then reposted it to her Instagram account. In the video, she appears to be overwhelmed with grief after finding out hip hop legend DMX passed away.

While DMX’s death came as a huge blow to us all, most dealt with it when it happened — April 9, 2021. “OK, y’all. I’m ashamed,” she began. “I didn’t know DMX died. I didn’t know,” Dash continued. She takes many pauses as she speaks to try and regain her composure. She cries as she tells fans that it “breaks [her] heart that he lost” to his addiction and shares that she’s been clean for six years.

“I was [scrolling] through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP I know I am late. I did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy,” Dash captioned her post. Even with her message and tearful explanation, social media users could not believe what they were hearing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stacey Dash (@official.staceydash)

Over on Black Twitter, users weighed in. “Learning about DMX’s passing an entire year later via Tiktok shows exactly how far removed she is from our community. We mourned that man for a good MONTH. Literally spoke about him every day from the moment we knew he was hospitalized. It was ALL OVER the internet,” one user said. Another wrote, “Stacey Dash was too busy aligning with MAGA and disassociating herself from the Black community. Ain’t no wonder why she missed the news about DMX.”

Not all tweets were as serious, though. Some Twitter users mentioned how Dash will likely need to seek help when she finds out other legends have passed away. “Who else does Stacey Dash not know is dead? I’m starting with Frederick Douglass,” a user wrote. Another tweet said, “Wait till Stacey Dash finds out about Whitney, Michael and Prince. We gon have to do a wellness check.”

Here’s a look at some of the top tweets from last night’s revelation.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DMX
Stacey Dash

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More