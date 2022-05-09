Yesterday (May 8), in celebration of Mother’s Day, FX dropped the trailer for their upcoming docuseries, “Dear Mama.” The show will take a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the legendary Tupac and his mother, activist Afeni Shakur.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality. So Tupac do something wrong? Take your lil sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it,” Afeni says as the trailer begins.

“Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it,” she continues.

This five-part cinematic television event will premiere this fall on FX and stream exclusively on Hulu. Episodes will be available on the streaming platform the day after it airs on FX.

A summary of the documentary series posted to the FX Networks’ official YouTube account describes the show as being “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best, ‘Dear Mama’ is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.”

Allan Hughs will direct the documentary series. Hughes has also worked on iconic films like Menace II Society starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Dead Presidents and The Book of Eli starring Denzel Washington.

The “Dear Mama” docuseries title comes from the rapper’s 1995 song of the same title. “There’s no way I can pay you back, but the plan is to show you that I understand, you are appreciated,” Tupac says in the tribute to Afeni as he speaks of his admiration and gratitude for his mother’s sacrifices.

Tupac passed away in 1996. His mother Afeni continued to keep his legacy alive until she died in 2016.

Check out the trailer for “Dear Mama” below.