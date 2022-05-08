By Oumou Fofana
  /  05.08.2022

Twitter has Nick Cannon trending on Mother’s Day and it’s no surprise. The comedian, actor, and host of “The Masked Singer” has welcomed seven beautiful children with four different women.

In Dec. 2021, he announced on The Nick Cannon Show that his seventh and youngest son, Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, had passed away at just five-months-old. He suffered from a rare brain tumor. A month following the sad news, he announced that he was expecting his eighth child this year, his first with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon, 41, is also a father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; four-year-old Golden “Sagon” and one-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon previously revealed that he is surely having so many children on purpose so of course Twitter users did not spare him this Mother’s Day.

Nick Cannon had to get up at 5:30am to start sending his Happy Mother’s Day texts,” @DeeLaSheeArt tweeted.

“How Nick Cannon is about to stop by all of his baby mammas houses to spend time with his kids,” @UptownDC_Rich tweeted as the user added a popular clip of Shawn Wayans from the movie Dance Flick.

“Nick Cannon sending out more notifications than Snapchat today,” another Twitter user tweeted.

“Let’s all keep Nick Cannon in prayer during his commutes today,” user @IamHarrison242 added to the trend.

“Nick Cannon getting ready to send Mother’s Day text,” @Rashad_59 tweeted, attaching a GIF with eight different iPhones lined up.

“Nick Cannon probably sorted out his mess by creating a WhatsApp group with all his baby mamas and send them 1 happy mothers day message,” @ZacMoselane tweeted.

Check out more of the hilarious tweets that are making Cannon trend on Twitter below:

