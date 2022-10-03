Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.03.2022

Today (Oct. 3), Former United States President Barack Obama shared a touching message to his wife Michelle for the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary.

“Miche, after 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” Barack wrote. His post contained a photo of the smiling couple on their wedding day. There was another picture of the two enjoying time together on a beach.

One person gushed over his post, saying, “Barack Obama tweeting publicly that he won the lottery the day he married Michelle just made my whole day. They truly are a power couple.” The former first lady also expressed her love for her husband on their special day. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!” Michelle tweeted.

Barack and Michelle met in 1989 while working at the same Chicago law firm. By 1992, they were married. In a 2007 interview with Oprah, the former president recalled their first date. He shared that after many failed attempts to get Michelle to go out with him, she finally agreed. They went to a museum, saw a movie and had ice cream.

Fans on Twitter shared their favorite photos of the couple, along with kind messages. “Happy Anniversary Barack [and] Michelle! Your love and devotion is inspiring,” one person tweeted. Another said, “This just seems right. Happy Anniversary to Barack [and] Michelle Obama and thank you for showing us how to act with grace, kindness [and] love even in the face of hatred. Mazel Tov.”

One supporter mentioned that the couple’s special day was significant to them as well. “It’s Barack and Michelle’s 30th anniversary. Sending nothing but love and blessings to them. It’s a national holiday for me,” they tweeted.

