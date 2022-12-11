Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, have finally been reunited after nearly 10 months apart following an arduous battle to have the WNBA star released from Russian custody.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), Cherelle shared a heartfelt post thanking people for their support during the challenging process of getting the athlete back home. As previously reported by REVOLT, Brittney was released from prison when the U.S. struck a deal to free notorious convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for her freedom.

“Yesterday, my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another — a stranger to some, a friend to some — is humanity in its purest form,” Cherelle wrote.

Her post continued: “As BG and I start our journey [toward healing] our minds, bodies, and spirits — I wanted to personally say thank you… [for making] it possible for me to see my wife again!” Cherelle went on to express her gratitude to the organizations and individuals responsible for orchestrating the Phoenix Mercury star’s safe return home.

On Sunday (Dec. 11), U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens detailed what the flight back home was like for Brittney. For starters, he told The Associated Press that, after being isolated from non-English speakers, the basketball player wanted to talk to everyone on the flight.

Carstens recalled her saying, “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk.” He said she then greeted every person on the plane, ensuring she made a personal connection with each of them.

He added: “I was left with the impression [that] this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person. A patriotic person. But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”