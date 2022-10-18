Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.18.2022

It’s been a long and tough road for WNBA athlete Brittney Griner after she was detained overseas for traveling with cannabis oil earlier this year. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Today (Oct. 18), she is celebrating her 32nd birthday behind bars.

Although friends and family of the Phoenix Mercury star can not physically be with Griner, they are finding other ways to uplift her. Those close to the basketball star used her birthday to launch wearebg.org, where supporters can “send a note to Brittney.” In a video clip on the website, her wife Cherelle shared, “I’ve felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her.” She added, “I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release.”

Supporters are using the hashtag “WeAreBG” to send positive messages and shine a light on the athlete during her difficult time. “Happy Birthday Brittney Griner, we will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you. The W won’t be the same until you’re home,” the WNBA said on Twitter. American former tennis player Billie Jean King tweeted, “Today, Brittney Griner turns 32. She will spend her birthday in a Russian prison, where she has been unlawfully detained for [eight] months. Let’s continue to advocate for her release and bring her home.”

Tributes for Griner are flooding social media. Many fellow athletes and sports organizations are sharing sweet words and photos of happier times. One fan said, “Happy birthday to Brittney Griner. We’re praying for your safety while you’re away, and also a renewed sense of urgency to bring you home. 243 days is too long, and it’s time for her to return.”

Earlier this month, Griner’s wife Cherelle spoke with “CBS Morning News” about the Olympian’s prison sentence. She said she hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would acknowledge that the athlete frequented Russia for around eight years and put a positive spotlight on the country by playing basketball for UMMC Ekaterinburg and also paying taxes. Yesterday (Oct. 17), a source told Insider that releasing Griner is not a “main issue” for Putin.

