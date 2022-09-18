Negotiations to secure Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison are still underway. The WNBA star’s wife Cherelle Griner said President Joe Biden and his administration reassured her that the fight for her wife’s return is far from over.

On Saturday (Sept. 17), Cherelle posted a photo of herself with Biden in the White House. In the caption she wrote, “I want to thank President Biden for yesterday’s meeting as well as the administration for its efforts to secure my wife’s release.” Previous reports of negotiations proposed a prison swap, Brittany for the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Paul Whelan. He is currently serving a 25-year bid.

Cherelle said she spoke to Biden in detail on Friday (Sept. 16) about Brittney’s positive attributes, what life has been like since the athlete was detained, and how she looks forward to the day they are reunited. The Phoenix Mercury center was playing basketball overseas when she was arrested by authorities at Sheremetyevo International Airport in February for the possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

As previously reported by REVOLT in August, Brittney was found guilty of drug possession. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined over $16,000. A remorseful Brittney spoke during the court session. “I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of [Yekaterinburg] for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them. I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home,” she said. CBS reports the Olympian defense team filed an appeal days after the sentencing.

Cherelle’s post continued, “As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders, and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return. Let’s share a unified commitment to bring all Americans home to their families and loved ones. Together We Are BG.” View Cherelle’s post for yourself below.