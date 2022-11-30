Yesterday (Nov. 29), Russell Wilson celebrated his 34th birthday, and his wife Ciara declared her undying love for him in a sweet Instagram post.

“Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, A Winner, Everything that is YOU! I love you so much, Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson! Today a King was born! I love you so much!” the “Body Party” singer captioned a post of the two. In the photos, the married couple wore matching black ensembles and posed in a home near a Christmas tree. Ciara added Mary J. Blige’s 1997 hit “Everything” to continue to express what her husband means to her.

The Denver Broncos athlete responded, “I’m so proud to celebrate you today and every day. I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day eternity in Heaven. I love you, Mrs. @Ciara Wilson.” The pair wed in 2016 and since then have been a positive depiction of Black love with fans often asking what her prayer was to find such a beautiful relationship. Together, they share two children — Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, and Win Harrison Wilson, 2 — along with Ciara’s 8-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship. Just last month (Oct. 25), the “Level Up” artist turned 37 years old and the famous quarterback wasn’t shy about showing his love.

“You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and [a] brilliant businesswoman. But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you. Keep shining, my love,” he said in part. The Wilsons kicked off Russell’s birthday month by visiting patients in Colorado hospitals. In partnership with the NFL player’s Why Not You Foundation, which focuses on education, children’s health and fighting poverty, the couple visited and prayed with multiple families. Ciara and Russell are known for their giving hearts. In 2021, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, the two surprised local students at Denny International Middle School with savings accounts for Financial Literacy Month.