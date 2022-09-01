Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.01.2022

Russell Wilson, 33, has been with the Denver Broncos since this past March, but he will be staying for a while longer. Today (Sept. 1), it was announced that the NFL quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension. $165 million of it is guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Wilson reacted to the news with a simple tweet. “ALL THE GLORY TO JESUS!” he said. In total, the star athlete will rack up $296 million through the 2028 football season. Sports writer Adam Schefter tweeted a few noteworthy facts about the quarterback’s success. “Russell Wilson is a nine-time Pro-Bowl QB, a Super Bowl champion, the winningest QB in his first 10 years in NFL history — and now the highest-paid Broncos player in history before he even takes a snap for the franchise,” the post read.

Today’s big news lands Wilson as the third-highest paid NFL player, in terms of guaranteed money, according to reports. First is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with $230 million and then Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray with $189.5 million. Social media was happy to see Wilson winning. “Ciara prayed the right prayer because Russell is that guy! He stays winning and minding his business,” a post read.

Ciara also shared sweet words to celebrate her husband’s career highlight. “Baby @DangeRussWilson I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re [one] of [one]! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much!” she tweeted. According to ESPN, Wilson previously expressed that he wanted to remain with the Broncos “for a long, long time, hopefully, the rest of my career.”

On Sept. 12, the Broncos will take on Wilson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, for “Monday Night Football.”

