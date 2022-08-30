By Angel Saunders
  08.30.2022

Yesterday (Aug. 29), “Body Party” singer Ciara announced she’s one-two-stepping into the world of skincare. The new endeavor is just weeks away from launching.

“You’ve been asking … and here it is. Meet my secret sauce,” she tweeted yesterday. The post continued, “Years in the making. Oamskin.com Coming 09/15/22.” OAM stands for On A Mission and we’re just 16 days away from seeing what the “Goodies” artist has in store for us. In a promo video attached to the tweet, Ciara shared fan feedback she’s received throughout the years that likely influenced her decision to start OAM.

“Girl, what camera [are] you using? @ciara ‘Cause baby them pores was nowhere to be found!!!! Drop the skincare routine,” a comment read. Another asked, “So, is there a prayer for the clear skin? @ciara.” The OAM skincare line will feature five “clinical-level” products focusing on vitamin C. The choice to go with that powerful nutrient may also be inspired by the singer’s name.

Ahead of the product’s release, Ciara and a team of board-certified dermatologists reportedly tested OAM on 96 women with different skin tones and textures. The five products are Vitamin C Brightening Pads, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, 20 percent Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer and Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser. Prices for the beauty products range from $28 to $62.

In an article published yesterday with Allure, Ciara told the outlet, “I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today.” She added, “These products are for all skin types, so that’s why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone.” During her interview, she also spoke about wanting to accomplish this goal for quite some time. “I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish. This was one of them,” she said.

Ciara and Coast Contra team up for "JUMP"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022

Russell Wilson opens up about the "line" that pulled Ciara

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2022
Ciara

