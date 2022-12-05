GloRilla is taking a trip down memory lane and bringing fans along the way after sharing never-before-seen footage from the music video shoot for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

The Memphis native has had quite the year and now she’s reflecting on where it all began via social media. During the spring, she made her mark when releasing the now-viral video of her and friends chanting the words to her breakout track, which would soon become a contender for the song of the summer. “Looking back at this day, I could just [burst] out in tears,” wrote GloRilla in an Instagram caption accompanied by the clip on Sunday (Dec. 4).

Fast forward to today, GloRilla is now signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) label, nominated for a Grammy, the recipient of the Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist honor from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, and that barely scratches the surface of the success she’s achieved during this time frame.

As previously reported by REVOLT, GloRilla revealed what she believes might have been the secret sauce that made 2022 a standout year. “Me, Teezy [and] Keila did a 60-day cleanse starting March 1 of this year, which was supposed to be over May 1 because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year,” she shared in a recent post on Twitter. “We said something gotta give, so we said for 60 days, no n**gas, no clubbing, no alcohol.”

Although the world may think that she’s achieved massive success out of nowhere, GloRilla credited it all to her commitment to consistency as an artist during a previous interview on “Big Facts.” “It don’t happen overnight,” she said. “It looks like it happened overnight for me because a lot of people didn’t know me, but people from Memphis, they know I’ve been rapping, I’ve been doing this. I’ve been actually putting in the work to be here.”