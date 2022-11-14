GloRilla continues to take the world by storm! Now, she’s revealing how setting intentional, clear goals may attributed to her wins.

“Me, Teezy [and] Keila did a 60-day cleanse starting March 1 of this year, which was supposed to be over May 1 because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year,” said the Memphis native via Twitter on Sunday (Nov. 13). “We said something gotta give, so we said for 60 days, no n**gas, no clubbing, no alcohol.”

For anyone who’s been living under a rock, GloRilla’s breakout single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” was a heavy contender for the worry-free song of the summer, even getting the nod of approval from the legendary Queen of R&B Soul herself, Mary J. Blige. Not only has she received praise from legends and some of her fellow rap peers, but GloRilla also walked away with the Best Breakthrough Artist honor at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

While it seems like there’s been a whirlwind of success for the “Blessed” emcee, in a previous appearance on “Big Facts,” GloRilla reiterated the importance of committing to the grind as an artist. “People don’t understand you actually got to put in the work,” she said at the time. “It don’t happen overnight. It looks like it happened overnight for me because a lot of people didn’t know me, but people from Memphis, they know I’ve been rapping, I’ve been doing this. I’ve been actually putting in the work to be here.”

During her round of tweets, GloRilla shared more details about the cleanse conducted by her and close friends. “We had to exercise Monday-Friday for an hour and drink water,” she continued. “We had to make most of our day consist of figuring out a way to get money. I made ‘F.N.F. [Let’s Go]’ April 20 and dropped it April 29, which left two days until the 60 day cleanse was over. Safe to say something most definitely gave!”

Check out her testimony below.

Me teezy & keila did a 60 day cleanse starting March 1st of this year which was suppose to be over May 1st because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year💁🏻‍♀️we said something gotta give !!!!!! So we said for 60 days no niggas , no clubbing, no alcohol — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 13, 2022

we had to exercise Monday-Friday for a hour , &

Drink water & we had to make most of our day consist of figuring out a way to get money. I made FNF April 20th & dropped it April 29th which left 2 days until the 60 day cleanse was over 🤷🏻‍♀️Safe to say something most definitely gave! — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 13, 2022