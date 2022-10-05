Fivio Foreign is not allowing fans to pit him against fellow emcee GloRilla following her big night during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

The Memphis rapper, who made waves when her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” track went viral via TikTok earlier this year, accepted the award for the 2022 Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist during last night’s event. GloRilla also laced viewers with a jaw-dropping performance of the aforementioned song as well as her smash hit, “Tomorrow.” Following the win, critics took to social media to suggest that Fivio was “robbed” of the honor as one of the nominees in the category.

“I did not get robbed,” wrote Fivio via Twitter. “GloRilla won because she deserved it and I’m happy for her.” Read how the “What’s My Name” emcee gave the Memphis native her flowers below.

I did not get robbed.. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) October 5, 2022

During her acceptance speech, GloRilla was at a loss for words and fighting back tears as she received the first award of her rap career. “I don’t want to cry my makeup off,” said the 23-year-old. “Y’all, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO.” She also added, “Y’all, I don’t know what to say… Let’s go!” Along with GloRilla and Fivio Foreign, other artists included in the nominations for the Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist category were Baby Keem, Doechii, Blxst, Saucy Santana and Nardo Wick.

The night was filled with a lot of big moments, including Trina receiving her flowers and walking away with the I Am Hip Hop honor, as well as REVOLT’s very own Yung Miami, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN snagging the award for Best Hip Hop Platform for “Caresha Please” and “Drink Champs.” “We f**king did it, thank y’all so much,” said Yung Miami via Twitter. Check out the exciting news below.