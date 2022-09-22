Trina will be receiving her well-earned flowers during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said the Miami native in an official press release. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my rockstar power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all win. Let’s keep winning!”

Most recently, Nelly was presented with the I Am Hip Hop honor during last year’s show. Other recipients of the trailblazing award include Lil’ Kim, Master P, Ice Cube, MC Lyte, and Lil Wayne. Just last year, the culture celebrated Trina during her Verzuz matchup against fellow rapper Eve where the two went toe to toe with some of their most iconic hits. The “Pull Over” emcee first slid onto the rap scene by way of Slip-N-Slide Records, making her debut on Trick Daddy’s 1998 single, “Nann.” With just a little over two decades under her belt, Trina continues to leave an imprint on the industry.

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming and music strategy. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards is set to be hosted by Fat Joe and will feature performances by French Montana, Pusha T, N.O.R.E, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, Bleu, and more. The show will air on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 9 p.m.