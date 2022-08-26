Black Twitter is reminding Ginuwine just how important he is to the culture following videos from a recent show that have turned him into the latest meme sensation.

The 46-year-old started trending on social media after showcasing his dance moves during a recent show in Georgia. It wasn’t long before he caught onto the fact that his performance caused him to be the talk of the town. “I was shooting TV stuff in Vegas that you will see in October (secret), but couldn’t respond to a lot of this internet cyber stuff,” wrote the “Pony” crooner in a post on Instagram. “Phone been ringing, blogs calling, friends calling. WOW.”

Furthermore, the R&B legend says he didn’t realize that folks were still checking for him, but expressed that he is flattered by the reminder. “And for those who know me you already know I’m defiant as f**k so letsgetit!!!!” Ginuwine continued. “I see I gotta stop calling myself the ole man lol. I didn’t know I was still even newsworthy. Funny or not, my homies always tell me, you don’t understand who you are G. Wow! Ok, now I do, so it’s on. Thank ya’ll indeed.”

Twitter users quickly reminded him that while the memes have been hilarious, Ginuwine has always been that guy, noting that he is a gift to the culture. “Ginuwine put in more than enough sexy hours and made 4 damn near flawless albums in his prime,” said one person. “He’s earned the right to look goofy on stage as an elder.” “All jokes aside (and there are many), Ginuwine seems nice,” said another user. “It’s almost like he doesn’t recognize how important he is.” Someone else revealed that hearing the “So Anxious” singer question being “newsworthy” broke their heart.

Ginuwine saying “I didn’t know I was still even news worthy funny or not” broke my heart a lil bit — BRI (@BriMalandro) August 26, 2022

Check out the responses to Ginuwine from the culture below.

Listen… they talked about Jesus. Heck, they even find something to go in on about me from time to time. But, I’m here to tell y’all, outta all these cats in the industry Ginuwine is one of the nicest, realest, most humble cats I’ve encountered. — RL (@JustRL) August 23, 2022

I see y’all out here clowning Ginuwine. I’m going to tell y’all like my parents used to tell me:

“Keep waking up everyday.” Some of y’all are going to WISH you looked as good he does when you reach our age. — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) August 23, 2022

Everybody saying Ginuwine needs to sit down no he needs to continue performing I love seeing our legends have a great time. — Melvin Core (@Coolguy_215) August 23, 2022

My love for Ginuwine is deep, so watch it with these memes! 😂😂😂 I had to rewatch the music video for the original dance move as God intended. pic.twitter.com/sCGm6aXwGo — Talia (@taliacadet) August 24, 2022

Ginuwine always been extra 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T82FvKXVBl — Bye Ashanti, Ike. (@fabiodondada) August 25, 2022

Ginuwine put in more than enough sexy hours and made 4 damn near flawless albums in his prime he’s earned the right to look goofy on stage as an elder — BRI (@BriMalandro) August 23, 2022

No one is having better year than Ginuwine pic.twitter.com/UYMtanc2ZY — Ginuwine’s Choreographer (@CPap_Papi) August 22, 2022

They might be laughing at Ginuwine today but tell me who was SEEING him in his prime? They don’t look like this no more. I’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/IkPEaXwRPy — ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) August 22, 2022

Y’all can say what you want about Ginuwine but the man is STILL fine! pic.twitter.com/CDkpFq67eM — Rosa (@curlygirlyrosa) August 23, 2022