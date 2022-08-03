Last month, Jodi Brown posted a video of her daughter being ignored by Rosita at a Sesame Place parade in Langhorne, Philadelphia. The now-viral video brought massive attention to an ongoing issue at the children’s theme park. Once Brown’s footage was posted, multiple videos of Black kids receiving similar treatment — and even being hit by performers — surfaced.

Since then, the behavior of costumed characters everywhere has been under a microscope. Today (Aug. 3), a video by a TikTok user named @LifeSigma has been circulating online. Unlike the Rosita footage, this video shows a performer going to infinity and beyond to get his co-worker’s attention for a little Black girl. The video was reportedly recorded at a Disney World parade. As Toy Story 2 characters Woody and Jessie dance past the crowd, a woman is heard cheering for Jessie at the top of her lungs.

Woody, who is closer to the family, tries to get his companion’s attention — but Jessie is too busy doing high kicks and twirling to notice. Woody shrugs and appears to give up, but once the kids join in calling out for Jessie, Woody marches over and points the kids out to the costumed performer. Jessie stops what she’s doing, runs over to a little Black girl — who is dressed like her — and gives her a huge hug. Tay Money‘s “The Assignment” plays over the sweet moment.

i was so obsessed w jessie growing up i collected all her dolls i would have cried for the rest of my LIFE go jessie go woody :’) https://t.co/2AYzEEWzk4 — ✴️ (@tyrannotaurusx) August 3, 2022

One user mentioned how the interaction would’ve made a lasting memory for her. “I was so obsessed [with] Jessie growing up. I collected all her dolls. I would have cried for the rest of my LIFE. Go Jessie, Go Woody,” she wrote. Others commented how Woody was “fighting for his life trying to get her attention.” Another said, “Woody has always been a freedom fighter.”

Check out the hilarious video and tweets below.

*woody trying desperately to get Jessie's attention* Jessie: https://t.co/7zJ4NDmPAw pic.twitter.com/OYbF5aWns4 — "set the block on fire idc" 🇱🇷 (@TheBlackSaamba) August 3, 2022

All of us need a friend like Woody #ToyStory. If you know, you know. And if you don't, you need to research the recent viral video of Woody making sure our girl Jessie hugged her fans. Woody has always been a freedom fighter. — LexiBSpeaks (@LexiBSpeaks) August 3, 2022

I didn't realize the little girl was dressed up like Jessie and had her doll and her mama was yelling for her to come over…. I can understand why Woody pulled her over https://t.co/Z3cUuhtgEJ — Chicagoan West Sider by birth (@NayelySpring910) August 3, 2022

In Jessie defense she was clearly too busy doing high kicks and 8-counts to notice looooll good looks on Woody tho https://t.co/9B78uqChj8 — HEATED. (@TatianaKing) August 3, 2022

Woody when he heard them little black girls screaming for Jessie: pic.twitter.com/cHT0jmYxzu — Fairy Boss Muva 🧚🏾‍♀️💫 (@__BSL) August 3, 2022

That video of Woody dragging Jessie over to say hi to the black kids at the magic kingdom is f*cking hilarious lmaooooo — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) August 3, 2022

2) the replies >>> https://t.co/TILpJvhDjN — Nikki (@NikkiMegaplaza) August 3, 2022

Lol after pulling Jessie over woody walked away like: 😭 https://t.co/ChqCD4PQAW pic.twitter.com/0oLmHK9WoU — JODIE MY JODIE (@AyeeeJodie) August 3, 2022

Jessie: Oh snap! “Here I come, y’all!!!”🏃‍♀️ Too cute 🥹 Good job, Woody!🙌🏽 https://t.co/QeFgsVga1w — Deanna Wilson (@Deannae_mwilson) August 3, 2022