By Angel Saunders
  /  08.03.2022

Last month, Jodi Brown posted a video of her daughter being ignored by Rosita at a Sesame Place parade in Langhorne, Philadelphia. The now-viral video brought massive attention to an ongoing issue at the children’s theme park. Once Brown’s footage was posted, multiple videos of Black kids receiving similar treatment — and even being hit by performers — surfaced.

Since then, the behavior of costumed characters everywhere has been under a microscope. Today (Aug. 3), a video by a TikTok user named @LifeSigma has been circulating online. Unlike the Rosita footage, this video shows a performer going to infinity and beyond to get his co-worker’s attention for a little Black girl. The video was reportedly recorded at a Disney World parade. As Toy Story 2 characters Woody and Jessie dance past the crowd, a woman is heard cheering for Jessie at the top of her lungs.

Woody, who is closer to the family, tries to get his companion’s attention — but Jessie is too busy doing high kicks and twirling to notice. Woody shrugs and appears to give up, but once the kids join in calling out for Jessie, Woody marches over and points the kids out to the costumed performer. Jessie stops what she’s doing, runs over to a little Black girl — who is dressed like her — and gives her a huge hug. Tay Money‘s “The Assignment” plays over the sweet moment.

One user mentioned how the interaction would’ve made a lasting memory for her. “I was so obsessed [with] Jessie growing up. I collected all her dolls. I would have cried for the rest of my LIFE. Go Jessie, Go Woody,” she wrote. Others commented how Woody was “fighting for his life trying to get her attention.” Another said, “Woody has always been a freedom fighter.”

Check out the hilarious video and tweets below.

