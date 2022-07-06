GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG roster and she can’t wait to drop more heat. On Tuesday (July 5), the “FNF” rapper took to Instagram to celebrate this very big win. Yo Gotti invited GloRilla and her entourage onto his private jet to seal the deal in partnership with Interscope Records. The Memphis native knew exactly who to invite to complement the deal. Her crew hyped her up singing the “FNF” song that still has fans in a chokehold. Yo Gotti kept the business aspect flowing and blessed the young rapper with her own CMG chain plus a bag filled with huge stacks of cash. Shortly after, he popped open a bottle of champagne and encouraged her to open up the bag of money.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla told Billboard. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

The rapper’s initial introduction to the rap game was massive. The Hitkidd-produced “FNF (Let’s Go) is an anthem that first graced the Billboard Hot 100 in June. The song now ranks No. 95 right above Kendrick’s “N95.” Less than a month later, Yo Gotti made it official on Tuesday (July 5) that the Memphis native would be the newest addition to the CMG roster.

“GloRilla is a natural born star — she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti told Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.” Gotti welcomed Glo to the CMG family that includes heavyweights like Moneybagg Yo and newcomers Mozzy, 42 Dugg and EST Gee. “Honored to Be in Business With You,” he tweeted.