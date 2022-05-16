Currently, Moneybagg Yo is preparing to take over the streets with a new album for fans to enjoy. To get the world ready, today (May 16) sees him unveiling a new single titled “Rocky Road.” The track features Kodak Black and is centered around topics like loyalty, surviving in the midst of struggle, and staying focused on the money:

“I’m the one that didn’t fold, all them other niggas hoes, out there standin’ by the pole, sellin’ dope to buy some clothes, ’cause I knеw that attract the hoes until one lеft my heart so cold, I just didn’t know no better, made me hard on the next one, Ari want another baby but I’m too busy chasin’ paper, well, maybe, not right now, perfect timin’ might come later, if that’s yo’ nigga, push ’bout him, shouldn’t be no favor for a favor…”

Directed by Young Chang is a matching visual for the Mook On The Beat, BennettMakingHits, DrumGod, and Skywalker OG-backed cut. The clip mainly sees Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black on the rooftop of a store, all while different walks of life can be seen engaging in activities below. At some point, a dice game turns violent, and a man seeks revenge. As things turn deadly, it’s then revealed that, after being stopped by a loved one, said man chooses to retaliate with his fists instead of a gun.

It’s been a little over a year since Moneybagg Yo liberated his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 songs and contributions from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Tripstar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg‘s first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 110,000 first-week album equivalent units. A Gangsta’s Pain also earned the Memphis star a Platinum plaque.

Press play on “Rocky Road” below.