Moneybagg Yo has been named the 2021 Trapper of the Year by T.I. and his Trap Music Museum.

The Memphis rapper beat out City Girls, Pooh Sheisty, and Lil Durk for the honor and will be recognized at an upcoming ceremony at the Atlanta-based trap museum.

T.I. took to Instagram on Friday (March 18) to announce the news.

“On behalf of The Trap Music Museum I’m Honored to present 2021’s Trapper of the Year award to @moneybaggyo,” he wrote. “Bro you’ve become one of the industry’s most talented, consistent hit makers & last year you spread out & stood on business about your art. You represent ya city & the culture of Trap Music Well!!! Congratulations to you, ya team, ya family, & ya label on all ya success King. Here’s to many more in the future Bro. Salute.”

The Instagram post T.I. shared also included a video montage featuring a diamond encrusted championship-style ring personally engraved with the “Said Sum” rapper’s name on it.

Moneybagg replied “preciate thet bro” to T.I.’s post.

According to the Trap Music Museum, Moneybagg earned the award based off his high-selling fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain. He was also named the 2021 Trapper of the Year by the venue for “taking the lead in giving back” to his community in Memphis, Tennessee. Fan votes also contributed to Moneybagg receiving the accolade.

In 2021, the 30-year-old rapper’s fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain, reached the top of Billboard’s 200 chart. It earned an impressive 110,000 album-equivalent units, becoming Big Bagg’s first album to reach No. 1.

The 22-track album featured contributions from: KAASH Paige, Big 30, Future, Tripstar, Chicago stars Polo G and Lil Durk, Jhene Aiko and Pharrell, among others.

In 2020, Lil Baby was named Trapper of the Year by the Trap Music Museum. The event space celebrated Baby with a commemorative art exhibit as well.

Check out T.I.’s announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)