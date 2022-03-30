On Christmas Eve last year, Big Boogie dropped off his UNDERRATED project, a 16-track body of work with a sole feature from Yo Gotti. Over the weekend, he returned to circle back and drop a deluxe version of the project. To ring in the revamped edition, he has unleashed a brand new remix of “P*ssy Power” and tapped in with Moneybagg Yo for the assist. The two already have a solid track record already as CMG labelmates, as they previously connected on “Thuggin” and MoHead Mike’s “PTPOM 2.0,” so it was only right they joined forces once again over the Motif Alumni & RealRed-produced beat:

Hey lil’ baby, I’m Big Dude (Dude), what’s up, what it do?/ Who is her? Ooh she loose, I like how it move (Shorty, shorty) that’s yo’ friend? (Ooh) She look cool (Yeah), she can come with you (She cool)/ Bend it over (Ooh, ooh), off that X, this a jiggaboo, Glock 19 (Gah), got two beams (Gah), it shoot fifties too (Brrt, two) My lil’ cougar (Ooh) got good coochie (Aw), but she sixty-two

My lil’ bitch, she love the murder, she shoot bitches too (She the murder) I finessed ’em, damn I blessеd ’em (Shoo), Mr. Switch-a-roo (Switch-a-roo)/ Ooh (Ooh), jewelry flowеr (Flower), pussy bald, powder (Ooh-ooh) I put my extension cord in her, I gave her power (I light her up)

Back in April, Moneybagg Yo dropped off his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 cuts and features from Jhené Aiko, Pharrell Williams, Polo G, Lil Durk, BIG30, Kaash Paige, and Future. Another recent dope collaboration he has been a part of is “Scared Money” by YG alongside J Cole.

Be sure to press play on Big Boogie’s new remix of “P*ssy Power” featuring Moneybagg Yo down below.