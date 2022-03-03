Over the past several months, Digga D has been releasing a string of top tier singles like “Wasted” with ArrDee, “2k17,” “Red Light Green Light,” and “Keep Talkin” with Horrid1 and Sav’O — all of which will presumably belong on a forthcoming body of work, which is being titled as Noughty By Nature in various reports. Today (Mar. 3), he returns with yet another offering, this time tapping in with Moneybagg Yo for their new “G Lock” collaboration. On the track, the two ride an up-tempo beat that will get any party started:

Cop it, cop it, nuttin’ ain’t changed, still whip it and lock it/ Point-32 short, fit in my pocket, if we get a new cup, shit I’mma swap it/ I ripped up guys with my kitchen knife, if he trips up nice, I’mma take his life (Take it, take it)/ My next-door got life (Yeah, yeah) let me break him some rice

He’s acting too tough, I grab my toothbrush, I gave him two plus, I’m moving ruthless/ The Gov’s are Ku Klux, they turn my crew nuts, I feel to complain but they’re just useless/ The prick Mr. Kerry flipped my whole celly, didn’t find nothing

Prior to this, the London star dropped off another track titled “Pump 101,” a collaboration alongside StillBrickin that sees production from Aaron or Age and directly borrows from 50 Cent and G-Unit‘s 2003 hit “Stunt 101.” Fans first got a taste of the song via an Instagram freestyle back in October.

Back in April, Moneybagg Yo dropped off his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 cuts and features from Jhené Aiko, Pharrell Williams, Polo G, Lil Durk, BIG30, Kaash Paige, and Future. Another recent dope collaboration he has been a part of is “Scared Money” by YG alongside J Cole.

Be sure to press play on Digga D’s brand new single “G Lock.”