Earlier this month, YG teamed up with Moneybagg Yo and J. Cole for his new single “Scared Money,” which sees production from Gibbo and is expected to appear on the Compton talent’s forthcoming album Pray For Me. Last night, YG and Moneybagg Yo made a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform the hard-hitting track sans their North Carolinian counterpart. Regardless, the two showed up to flex their wealth in a makeshift bank vault flush with currency, rocking near matching suits while rapping the song’s wild subject matter:

“Why you bring that money to the club if you ain’t throwin’ it? How you naked on the ‘Gram but in person, you ain’t showin’ shit? Why you go against the gang? You can’t beat ’em, nigga, join it, ain’t tap in when you got to Cali, got your ass extorted, brand new coupe, I floor it, brand new bitch, gotta whore it, brand new Glock, I adore it, have a nigga runnin’ like Forrest, V.I.P, I’m very important, in the hood, I ain’t never no tourist…”

Back in 2021, YG teamed up with newly-minted Collective Music Group signee Mozzy for the joint effort Kommunity Service, which contained 10 tracks and additional features from G Herbo, Young M.A, Ty Dolla $ign, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga, Blxst, and more. His last solo LP — My Life 4Hunnid, his fifth — arrived a year prior with collaborations alongside the likes of Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Tjay, Gunna, and Calboy.

As previously reported by REVOLT, YG spoke to Power 106 about what fans can expect from Pray For Me:

“It’s just the growth of me personally, my headspace, what I’m on in life. And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kind of helped me get to where I’m at mentally … The music is just going to be my truth as far as my life right now.”

Check out YG‘s performance with Moneybagg Yo below.