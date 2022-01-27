Yesterday (Jan. 26), Doe Boy unveiled his latest album OH REALLY, a 19-track effort that sees collaborations alongside Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, and more. Keeping the proverbial train moving, the Cleveland rapper drops off another visual from said project for “BOFFUM,” a Buddah Bless-produced cut that features Moneybagg Yo and sees the two keeping things hedonistic and violent as far as its subject matter:

“Beezy walk in with like fifty on ’em, talkin’ ’bout them shots and them racks, I blow boffum, all that killer talk these niggas doin’, hope they know sum’, ’cause if you disrespect my fuckin’ gang, bitch, I know some, I walked in with two poles on me, I blow boffum, my bitch and her fuckin’ friend want me, I chose boffum, my youngest smokin’ dead opps, but I’ma post ’em, which onе y’all niggas drinkin’ and smokin’ on? Shit, boffum…”

The accompanying clip for “BOFFUM” matches the song’s vibe with shots of Doe Boy and Moneybagg outside with their respective crews in different locations. The artists can be seen enjoying bottles of tequila, showing off some serious race cars, and more.

In a new interview with REVOLT, Doe Boy spoke on how OH REALLY shows his musical evolution:

“The way the music sound is because I’m tapping into every type of sound a nigga thinks I’m not going to do. … I’m in my feelings opening up about a girl. I got songs with me in my feelings opening up about my niggas. That’s shit I normally don’t be opening up about, but people need to see that side of me. People need to realize I’m a real person. … This is my real story.”

Check out Doe Boy and Moneybagg Yo‘s “BOFFUM” video below.