Today (Jan. 26), Doe Boy unveils his new album OH REALLY, which contains 19 songs and additional features from Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Accompanying the new LP is a visual for the opening track “BIG OH REALLY,” which essentially keeps things very straight and to the point — viewers can see Doe Boy mobbing heavy with his crew in various locations in and around his hometown. The hard-hitting single sees production from ATL Jacob and Southside and sees the Cleveland rapper providing a formal introduction for those not familiar:

“See yo opps, scream out ‘oh really,’ nigga, a big choppa sing like Bone, but I don’t know Bizzy, nigga, this no kizzy when I say this, I run the whole city, nigga, no pretendo, no Nintendo, dump this whole switcha in ya, switch, switch it on the Glock, I get busy on a opp, give no fuck you fuck my thot, bitch, that’s no biggie, I’m like Pac…”

OH REALLY follows 2020’s Demons R Us, a 19-track collaborative effort with Southside that saw a wealth of collaborations alongside the likes of Trippie Redd, Future, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, Swae Lee, and Babyface Ray. That same year also saw the Freebandz star connecting with DJ Esco for nine-song mixtape 56 Birdz.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Doe Boy spoke on when we’d be hearing some music from him and Drake, which has become pretty anticipated following a social media post from the Toronto giant:

“You never know. Any day now, it might surface (laughs). Drake has been fucking with me for years. It wasn’t rushed or forced. I could’ve been asked him for a song. He wanted me to hop on a specific song like, “I got this for you.” I came out there, went to his house, and laid down a verse.”

Press play on both OH REALLY and the video for “BIG OH REALLY” below.