I be with savages, they is not havin’ it, if it’s ever a problem, we tackle it/ Switch on the chopper, that bitch get to rattlin’ really hate him, gon’ shoot up the candlelit/ Lil’ mama thick, but just watch how I handle it, beat up the pussy, I damage it/ Passport stamp, fuck the ref, how I’m travelin’/

Hall of Fame first made landfall back in June, and boasted 20 songs and additional contributions from the Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, and more. The album became the first Billboard 200 number one of Polo G’s career, thanks to 143,000 first-week album equivalent units sold — Hall of Fame has also since earned a Gold certification since its release.

Back in April, Moneybagg Yo dropped off his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 cuts and features from Jhené Aiko, Pharrell Williams, Polo G, Lil Durk, BIG30, Kaash Paige, and Future. The project stands as the Memphis star‘s biggest to date, earning him his first number one album thanks to 110,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release — A Gangsta’s Pain has also since crossed the Platinum mark.

Be sure to press play on Polo G’s brand new music video for ”Start Up Again” by Polo G featuring Moneybagg Yo down below.