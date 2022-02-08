This past weekend, Yo Gotti blessed the masses with his eleventh studio LP CM10: Free Game, which contains 22 tracks and additional features from 42 Dugg, EST Gee, 10Percent, Kodak Black, Blac Youngsta, Shenseea, and Moneybagg Yo — the last of whom appears on the Tay Keith-produced “Ya Bih,” which sends to pretty derogatory message to any detractors who may be wondering about their other halves:

“Your bitch outta pocket, I’m fuckin’ her, your bitch a lil’ baby, I’m duckin’ her, your bitch a lil’ bad, I am cuffin’ ’em, I turn your lil’ bitch to a hustler, your bitch on a dope shit, she a customer, I’m tirеd of your bitch, had enough of her, shе like cars, we fucked in a Cullinan, gotta umbrella her … sixty minutes and I had her draws off, how you let a bitch make you fall off? Ayy, come get your bitch out my call log…”

Directed by BenMarc, the accompanying clip begins with a shot of a woman on a white horse before switching to Gotti in a dark dining room as a group of ladies look on. Moneybagg eventually joins his collaborator in said location, before both can be found outside in the rain as two members of the opposite sex act as chauffeurs holding up umbrellas.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Yo Gotti recently announced that all who participated in his #DollaFoDolla challenge (which let artists complete for a spot on CM10) would be able to use their versions of the song for themselves. One particular emcee, a college student going as Miss Blaze, got something even more special, as Gotti revealed on social media:

“Yo Miss Blaze I Respect u focusing on ur Talent while Still focusing on ur Education … So I wanna Pay For ur Next College Semester…”

Press play on “Ya Bih” and check out the aforementioned tweet below.