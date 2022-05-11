This week sees DaBaby back with not just one, but two new tracks for fans to enjoy. The first is “WIG,” an ATL Jacob-produced collaboration alongside Moneybagg Yo that sees the two supporting those who’ll be rocking a certain hairstyle when summertime officially arrives:

“My bitch got a wig in her hair, but she still a ten, it’s enough room for her to sleep up in there, but I’m too turnt to sleep in a Benz, if them niggas don’t work, then go eat by yourself, you can’t keep up by feedin’ your friends, bein’ a dummy, that don’t make you real, better keep you some money, don’t blow your lil’ deal…”

The other track is titled “Bonnet,” another ode to ladies’ locks that features a verse from Pooh Shiesty and is sure to get plenty of play in the club for its raunchy-yet-celebratory subject matter:

“Bitch, there go baby them stuntin’, hopping out, smelling good, pocket full of money, they hop off your dick when they got what they wanted, tell me whatever, don’t tell me you love me, I been through some shit, baby, actually, can we get straight to the action? Let’s just get nasty, fuck all that keeping it classy…”

The new releases follow Better Than You, DaBaby’s joint project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Released back in March, that project boasted high-end cuts like the well-received “Hit,” “Bestie,” and “Neighborhood Superstar.” Prior to that, the North Carolina star’s last solo effort was November’s Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again, a six-song offering that served as the continuation of 2017’s Back On My Baby Jesus Shit with a couple of assists from Kodak Black and 21 Savage. DaBaby’s latest full-length LP, the chart-topping Blame It on Baby, made landfall in 2020.

Press play on both “Wig” and “Bonnet” below.