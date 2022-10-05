GloRilla has dominated the charts with her hit single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and “Tomorrow 2,” her collaboration with Cardi B, and now, the hitmaker is aiming to stamp her authority on the music scene. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the 23-year-old Memphis native took to her Instagram to announce the date for her debut studio album, Anyways, Life’s Great….

Her Instagram post featured a photo of herself as a child and the caption, “Right now, I’m [feeling] blessed!!! Dropping my EP [on] 11/11!! ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…'” The upcoming album will feature her single “Blessed,” and her aforementioned single with Cardi, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music and YouTube and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The announcement follows her TV performance debut and first award win at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 4). GloRilla also won the Best Breakthrough Artist award over Saucy Santana, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Doechii, Blxst, and Nardo Wick. As she went to accept her award from actor Tyrese, an emotional GloRilla was accompanied by Yo Gotti, her CMG music group label head. She was signed by Gotti earlier this year. “I don’t want to cry my makeup off … Y’all, I’m crying,” she said. “I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, [and] Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. My manager, my family, everybody that supported me … I don’t know what to say.”

As reported by REVOLT last week, the Memphis Grizzlies shared their promotional video for the upcoming season and tapped the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper to narrate the video. “This is our city, and you know these guys,” GloRilla said over a montage of the team’s best plays from last season. “Everything we do here is big.”

You can see GloRilla’s debut album announcement, her BET Hip Hop Awards acceptance speech, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ promotional video down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GloRilla 🦍 (@glorillapimp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)