On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Cardi B took to social media to share that she missed out on a multi-million dollar deal with video game series “Call of Duty” due to “stupid decisions from the past.”

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned,” the rapper tweeted.

Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges Thursday (Sept. 15), admitting she paid a friend $5,000 to beat up a woman who worked at a Queens strip club in 2018. She was placed on a three-year order of protection and sentenced to 15 days of community service over the brawl.

“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly, that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt was most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution,” her lawyer Drew Findling said after the plea. “It’s been over four years and Cardi has really moved to another part of her life. We are talking about a life of being happily married with two beautiful children.”

The Grammy award-winner told TMZ that those moments do not define her and they are not a reflection of who she is now. “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — music and my fans.”

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” is a first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is set to release on Oct. 22 and considered one of the biggest gaming releases of the year so there’s no surprise to why Cardi B would be upset about missing out on her deal.