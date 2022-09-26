The 2022-2023 NBA season is officially just around the corner, and teams are steadily rallying their troops to pump up the energy once again. Today (Sept. 26), the Memphis Grizzlies shared their official hype video for the upcoming season, and took things up a notch by tapping hometown rising star GloRilla to narrate the clip.

The new visual features a montage of notable moments from the Grizzlies’ past seasons. “This is our city, and you know these guys,” GloRilla says in her signature cadence as the clips play. “Everything we do here is big.”

In related news, the Memphis rapper paid a visit to her alma mater Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School last week to show some major love. Not only did she bless students and staff with an impromptu performance, she also donated $25,000 to the school, which will go to senior students and the fine arts program.

On the music front, GloRilla recently landed a major win thanks to her recently released “Tomorrow 2” track featuring superstar Cardi B. Other releases this year so far include her viral “F.N.F.” single, “Blessed,” “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” and “Tomorrow,” the last of which appeared on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album back in July. Outside of her own music, she has delivered recent guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Be sure to check out the Memphis Grizzlies’ official hype video for this upcoming NBA season down below.