GloRilla is currently on fire. Since the release of the Hitkidd-backed “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” the newly minted Collective Music Group signee has continued to build on her momentum with notable songs and collaborations like “JUST SAY THAT” with Duke Deuce, “Blessed,” and “Tomorrow,” the last of which was produced by Macaroni Toni and served as a standout on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art.

Today (Sept. 23), fans get to check out a remix of “Tomorrow” — dubbed “Tomorrow 2” — that boasts assistance from hip hop frontrunner Cardi B. As expected, the New York giant matches her Memphis counterpart with equally hard-hitting bars about her detractors:

“Ridin’ with my twin and ‘nem, and we all look good as f**k, she say she my opp but I don’t know her, had to look her up, I know that I’m rich but I can’t help it, b**ch, I’m hood as f**k, I’ve been on these b**ches neck so long, sometimes my foot get stuck, I can’t put you in my business, you might wish me dead tomorrow, b**ches be on d**k today…”

“Tomorrow 2” also comes with a matching visual that shows GloRilla meeting up with Cardi B in NYC. Both can be spotted riding through the streets in high-end whips, infiltrating the subway system, and breaking out some dance moves with their crew. Eagle-eyed viewers can also catch Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina in the mix.

In a recent episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” GloRilla made it clear that future releases will show her versatility as an artist:

“I’m not a person that makes twerk music and anthems, but that’s what I made with ‘F.N.F.’ by mistake … I didn’t mean for it to go how it did, but it did. So, a lot of people expecting that from me, but I got different music coming.”

Press play on “Tomorrow 2” below.