Last week, GloRilla dropped off her “Blessed” single, a gratitude-filled offering produced by Macaronitoni Beats. The track is the official follow-up to her summertime smash hit, “F.N.F.” Over the weekend, the Tennessee-bred rapper kept her momentum going by releasing the accompanying video for “Blessed.” The new Louie Knows-directed clip takes place at a tea party that GloRilla is hosting for her friends, but things soon turn into a more up-beat party thanks to her lyrics:

He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me, all of these lil b**ches and the biggest one is me/ Mug up on my face I know they’re tryna get the tea, I don’t be f**ked up ’bout nothing, ’cause I be smoking weed/ Money long, check, p**sy good, check, mama straight, check, now I’m feelin’ blessed/ We probably won’t be poppin’ s**t if nobody was mad at us

Other releases from GloRilla this year so far include “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” and “Tomorrow,” the last of which appeared on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album back in July. Outside of her own music, she has delivered recent guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Last month, GloRilla stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” show hosted by DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade for a special episode. During the conversation, she delved into why she believes the public reception of her music has been positive so far. “I’m real humble. I don’t [like] being cocky or nothing. I’m still humble,” she explained. “Then I feel like a lot of people can relate to me [because] I’m not really changing. I’m saying I’m from the hood, so a lot of people can relate – even the people who ain’t from the hood.”

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new music video for “Blessed” down below.