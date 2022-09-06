Photo: “Blessed” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.06.2022

Last week, GloRilla dropped off her “Blessed” single, a gratitude-filled offering produced by Macaronitoni Beats. The track is the official follow-up to her summertime smash hit, “F.N.F.” Over the weekend, the Tennessee-bred rapper kept her momentum going by releasing the accompanying video for “Blessed.” The new Louie Knows-directed clip takes place at a tea party that GloRilla is hosting for her friends, but things soon turn into a more up-beat party thanks to her lyrics:

He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me, all of these lil b**ches and the biggest one is me/ Mug up on my face I know they’re tryna get the tea, I don’t be f**ked up ’bout nothing, ’cause I be smoking weed/ Money long, check, p**sy good, check, mama straight, check, now I’m feelin’ blessed/ We probably won’t be poppin’ s**t if nobody was mad at us

Other releases from GloRilla this year so far include “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” and “Tomorrow,” the last of which appeared on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album back in July. Outside of her own music, she has delivered recent guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Last month, GloRilla stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” show hosted by DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade for a special episode. During the conversation, she delved into why she believes the public reception of her music has been positive so far. “I’m real humble. I don’t [like] being cocky or nothing. I’m still humble,” she explained. “Then I feel like a lot of people can relate to me [because] I’m not really changing. I’m saying I’m from the hood, so a lot of people can relate – even the people who ain’t from the hood.”

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new music video for “Blessed” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Glorilla
Music Videos

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole want more Black men to obtain life insurance

We’re shining a light on Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. He’s teaming ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.02.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
View More