By Regina Cho
  /  08.31.2022

GloRilla had the summer on lock with her smash hit “F.N.F.” and now she’s back to keep her momentum going with a follow-up track. Today (Aug. 31), the Memphis-bred rising star releases “Blessed,” a gratitude-filled offering produced by Macaronitoni Beats. On the new track, GloRilla raps about taking the time to appreciate all the fruits of her labor:

He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me, all of these lil b**ches and the biggest one is me/ Mug up on my face I know they’re tryna get the tea, I don’t be f**ked up ’bout nothing, ’cause I be smoking weed/ Money long, check, p**sy good, check, mama straight, check, now I’m feelin’ blessed/ We probably won’t be poppin’ s**t if nobody was mad at us

Other releases from GloRilla this year so far include “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” and “Tomorrow,” the last of which appeared on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album last month. She also provided show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Earlier this month, GloRilla stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” show hosted by DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade for a special episode. During the conversation, she delved into why she’s far from an overnight success. “People don’t understand you actually got to put in the work. It don’t happen overnight,” she said. “It looks like it happened overnight for me because a lot of people didn’t know me, but people from Memphis, they know I’ve been rapping, I’ve been doing this. I’ve been actually putting in the work to be here.”

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new single “Blessed” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Glorilla
Singles

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More