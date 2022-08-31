GloRilla had the summer on lock with her smash hit “F.N.F.” and now she’s back to keep her momentum going with a follow-up track. Today (Aug. 31), the Memphis-bred rising star releases “Blessed,” a gratitude-filled offering produced by Macaronitoni Beats. On the new track, GloRilla raps about taking the time to appreciate all the fruits of her labor:

He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me, all of these lil b**ches and the biggest one is me/ Mug up on my face I know they’re tryna get the tea, I don’t be f**ked up ’bout nothing, ’cause I be smoking weed/ Money long, check, p**sy good, check, mama straight, check, now I’m feelin’ blessed/ We probably won’t be poppin’ s**t if nobody was mad at us

Other releases from GloRilla this year so far include “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” and “Tomorrow,” the last of which appeared on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album last month. She also provided show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Earlier this month, GloRilla stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” show hosted by DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade for a special episode. During the conversation, she delved into why she’s far from an overnight success. “People don’t understand you actually got to put in the work. It don’t happen overnight,” she said. “It looks like it happened overnight for me because a lot of people didn’t know me, but people from Memphis, they know I’ve been rapping, I’ve been doing this. I’ve been actually putting in the work to be here.”

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new single “Blessed” down below.