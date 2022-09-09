Photo: Cover art for Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.09.2022

Back in April, GloRilla teamed up with producer Hitkidd for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” a track that has since become one of the songs of the summer. Along with a matching visual, a then-not as widely known GloRilla could be seen and heard declaring that she was done with her relationship and was ready to get lit with her crew:

“I’m F-R-E-E, f**k n**ga free, that mean I ain’t gotta worry ’bout no f**k n**ga cheatin’, and I’m S-I-N-G-L-E again, outside hanging out the window with my ratchet-a** friends, b**ch, I’m G to the L to the O, Big Glo, you can catch me out in traffic tinted, slidin’ with your h**…”

Since then, GloRilla has joined the likes of Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg as a member of Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. She’s also continued her momentum with a string of equally dope songs and collaborations, including YCR Los’ “Sneaky Link,” Duke Deuce’s “JUST SAY THAT,” “Tomorrow,” and “Blessed.”

Today (Sept. 9), Hitkidd and GloRilla decided to liberate a remix of “F.N.F.” with assistance from Latto and JT, both of whom match GloRilla’s hard-hitting rhymes with some top tier bars of their own. The upgrade will surely keep the song’s momentum going strong well into the cold weather months.

Recently, GloRilla paid a visit to DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade for an episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts.” During the sit-down, the Memphis talent revealed that “F.N.F.” became an anthem-style hit by accident. She also promised a wider range of music in the future:

“It’s so crazy because I make normal songs. I’m not a person that makes twerk music and anthems, but that’s what I made with ‘F.N.F.’ by mistake. I didn’t mean for it to go how it did, but it did. So, a lot of people expecting that from me, but I got different music coming.”

Press play on Hitkidd and GloRilla’s remix of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” below.

