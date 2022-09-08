Back in March, Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777, which contains 13 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey‘s 90s classic “Fantasy.” So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Yesterday (Sept. 7), the ClayCo-bred star returned with her latest offering from the project, a live rendition of “Stepper.” The new offering captures her hard-hitting performance skills as she spits effortlessly over the Mike Dean-produced beat:

Exotic Birkin cost a hundred, I’d die ’bout my fit (Yeah), this a new body, I don’t gotta lie ’bout my s**t (What?)/ Redbone, red beam, when I shoot, I don’t miss (Brrt) and my n***a, he a stepper, he gone die ’bout his b**tch (Yeah)/ FN in my Bottega, I’ll die ’bout my fit (Uh), flawless diamonds, change the climate, n***a, all my s**t hit/ B**ch, please don’t get me started ’cause you know how I get

And my n***a, he a stepper, he gone die ’bout his b**ch, ayy, yeah I’m her (Yeah I’m her), p**sy pink (What?), likе my Vert’ (Ah)/ Clayton County (Clayton County), that’s my turf, I get a h** touched likе a perv’

777 followed 2020’s Queen of Da Souf, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside City Girls, Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, Trina, Saweetie, and more. Months after its initial release, Latto returned with its deluxe upgrade, adding on five extra cuts and a feature from Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new performance of “Stepper” down below.