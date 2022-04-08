Last month, Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777, which contains 13 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. One particular standout from the album is the single “Big Energy,” a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey‘s 90’s classic “Fantasy.” Latto recently stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to deliver a show-stopping performance of the hit, as well as a live rendition of “Sunshine” from the album as well. Sporting a sassy and fitted red-orange ensemble, Latto shows off her star power as she performs her catchy lyrics:

Bad bitch, I could be your fantasy, I can tell you got big dick energy/ It ain’t too many n***as that can handle me, but I might let you try it off the Hennessy, make ’em sing to this pussy like a melody, and if your bitch ain’t right, I got the remedy/

It ain’t too many n***as that can handle me, bad bitch, I could be your fantasy/ Tell me how you want it, three, two, one and I’m on it/ Feel good, don’t it?

Latto grabbed a major win when she circled back to present an upgraded version of the track. Mariah Carey officially joined in for the song’s remix, along with some additional assistance from DJ Khaled a few days after the album’s arrival.

777 follows 2020’s Queen of Da Souf, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside City Girls, Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, Trina, Saweetie, and more. Months after its initial release, Latto returned with an Extended upgrade, adding on five extra cuts and a feature from Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new live performance of “Sunshine” and “Big Energy” down below.