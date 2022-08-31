By Regina Cho
  /  08.31.2022

Back in March, Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777, which contains 13 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey‘s 90s classic “Fantasy.”

Today (Aug. 31), the ClayCo-bred star returns with her latest visual from 777, this time for the fan-favorite anthem titled “It’s Givin.” The new clip sees Latto completely taking over an office in style as she raps about knowing her worth:

It’s givin’ boss b**ch, it’s givin’ boss b**ch (Boss b**ch, it’s givin’)/ It’s givin’ bad b**ch (Bad b**ch), never ever play me like I’m average (Like I’m average, uh)/ Never bring a n***a over where I lay my head (Never), lady in the streets but a freak h** in the bed (Freak)/ Don’t make me say it twice, b**ch, I said what I said (The f**k?), two things I don’t need, that’s a n***a or his bread (On God)

Sip me like some Hi-C ’cause you know I got the juice, she stay on her grind and she pull up in that new (Skrrt)/ Work a nine-to-five and she tryna finish school (Yeah), I bring the table to the table, n***a, why would I need you? (The f**k?)

777 followed 2020’s Queen of Da Souf, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside City Girls, Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, Trina, Saweetie, and more. Months after its initial release, Latto returned with its deluxe upgrade, adding on five extra cuts and a feature from Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new music video for “It’s Givin” down below.

