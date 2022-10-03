Last week, Fredo Bang liberated the three-song EP Free Thug, a short play that shows support to currently incarcerated rappers Young Thug, YNW Melly, Lit Yoshi, and Spinna Mitch. In addition to the project, the Baton Rouge star also released a visual for the title track, a Hardbody B-Eazy and Hardbody Heero-produced effort that’s full of bars about detractors wanting to see Fredo and his peers fall from grace:

“Okay, these n**gas be tellin’, n**gas rather see you locked than see you pop, I ain’t tryna be friendly, they tryna make new friends, I don’t want no part, keep on mindin’ my business, 9 times out of 10, n**ga hatin’, tryna play with my top, grr, bring that chop, we standin’ on business, you get caught in the middle if you throwin’ the cross, drop a lil’ bag, we gon’ turn up the city, tell ’em, ‘Bring me his head, I don’t care what it cost,’ hit him in the face if he talkin’ that s**t, he was sendin’ them threats, so it ain’t my fault…”

Shot by BenMarc, the accompanying clip for “Free Thug” shows Fredo Bang performing with a marching band at Nicholls State University in Louisiana. All-in-all, the simple-yet-effective clip is perfect for homecoming season.

Back in April, Fredo Bang released Two-Face Bang 2, the sequel to the rapper’s 2018 debut 2 Face Bang. Two-Face Bang 2 contained 19 songs and additional features from Melly, Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Prior to that, he dropped Murder Made Me in 2021 with collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. Outside of his own works, Fredo can also be heard on recent tracks like Calboy’s “Glow Up,” Trapland Pat’s “Astronaut Status,” Lil Zay Osama’s “Set Up,” and Lil PJ’s “Big Poppin.” Press play on Free Thug and the aforementioned video of the same name below.