Back in April, Fredo Bang shared his latest project Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 songs and additional contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Since then, he has dropped off accompanying visuals for cuts like “2 Death,” “Say Please,” “No Love,” “Hard 4 U,” and “F**k The World.”

Today (Aug. 24), the Baton Rouge-born rapper returns to share his official follow-up single, “Addy.” Shot by Jolo, the new clip sees Bang in his element as he’s partying it up in a recording studio while delivering his signature flow with ease:

I been f**king on a dog h**, don’t know I like her sister, I’mma d**k her down then I diss her/ I prolly cut my finger off before I kiss her, I prolly run back to my ex before I miss her/ If she f**k the whole gang then she a member and if that p**sy got some miles then it’s a rental/ Pull up give her meat like I’m her dinner, she say can I f**k her on my finsta

Gotta ask me for a picture bet not sneak me, I don’t like no boring b**ch, I like em freaky/ Got her hands in my draws, trynna eat it all/ I’mma f**k good off this, I’m on my Adderall Adderall Adderall, I’m on my Adderall Adderall Adderall/

Prior to the aforementioned Two-Face Bang 2, Bang dropped the 16-track effort Murder Made Me in 2021, complete with collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. He also recently stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” podcast hosted by Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade.

Be sure to press play on Fredo Bang’s brand new music video for “Addy” down below.