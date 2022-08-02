Yesterday (Aug. 1), Fredo Bang liberated a new single titled “2 Death,” a Hardbody-B-Eazy-produced effort that’s full of bars about disloyal women, staying on the grind, and the pitfalls of street life:

“I remember reading the Bible backwards, I could still see the flaws in it … if I see that paperwork, I hope one of my dawgs ain’t in it, she say she love me, I don’t know if she want the dick or the drop, that pussy good but I ain’t blind, I’m gon’ figure it out, put a potato on the barrel, call it cream of the crop, they had me stuck down at the bottom but I’m still at the top, too busy chasin’ bags, had to take me a deep breath, I put 200 on the dash and I don’t ride wit’ a seat belt…”

Directed by Jolo, the accompanying clip for “2 Death” shows Fredo Bang walking through a cemetery. The Baton Rouge star can also be spotted delivering his rhymes in the backyard of his lavish residence.

Back in April, Fredo Bang liberated his latest body of work Two-Face Bang 2, the sequel to his 2018 debut 2 Face Bang. That project contained 19 songs and additional features from Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Prior to that, he dropped the 16-track effort Murder Made Me, complete with collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy.

During a recent appearance on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Fredo Bang admitted to feeling survivor’s guilt following the loss of his longtime friend and fellow music peer Gee Money, who was tragically killed back in 2017:

“Everybody who knew me, we were like sun and night. He was the approachable person. I was the one who wouldn’t even speak to nobody. I was antisocial as a motherfucker. … On top of that, he was still in the city because he waiting on me. I was supposed to come home that week.”

Press play on “2 Death” below.