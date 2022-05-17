It’s only been a month since Fredo Bang released Two-Face Bang 2, and he’s already back with some new music. Yesterday (May 16), the Baton Rouge star unveiled a new single titled “Dead Man,” which sees production from FlexOnDaTrack, ​VickyFerriBeats, King Osama, and Lala the DJ. As the title gives way to, the track sees Fredo delivering some strong messages to his detractors:

“Yeah, homicide, we leave pussy niggas traumatized, I’m still rappin’ of his partner, fuck the other side, he speak on Gee, I put him down and leave his mouth wired, and tell my cousin to get out of my business, he better not pick a side, ten by ten, tell the bank teller that I’m goin’ in, niggas swervin’, I drop a check, they tryna cash in, Osama, purgin’, tryna put one of you bitches in a casket early, hit his face, do him dirty…”

“Dead Man” also boasts a matching video directed by DrewFilmedIt that’s centered around Fredo Bang‘s recent visit to Chicago. While there, he can be seen mobbing with others in different Chicago neighborhoods, visiting notable tourist destinations, catching some vibes in his hotel room, and connecting with Lil Durk at a show. Calboy, Adam22, and others can also be spotted throughout.

Two-Face Bang 2 — the sequel to Fredo Bang‘s debut mixtape 2 Face Bang — made landfall in April with 19 tracks and additional contributions from Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Prior to that, he liberated the equally dope Murder Made Me in 2021, complete with collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. His only official LP to date, Most Hated, dropped in 2020 — given the new single, it’s hopeful that Fredo Bang is at work on a sophomore follow-up.

Press play on “Dead Man” below.