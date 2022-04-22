Just last week, Fredo Bang dropped off his latest project Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 tracks and features from Roddy Ricch, Money Man, Sleepy Hallow, and Rob49. He decided he’s not quite done yet as he circles back around today (April 22) to release another addition, “Brazy” featuring YNW Melly. On the track, the two go back and forth as they fuse their flows together:

“How the fuck can I kiss her? How the fuck could I miss her? When she was fucking my n***a, these bitches, oh they so different/ How the fuck you gon’ diss mе? Why the fuck you act different? You ‘posеd to keep that shit solid, I didn’t know we had issues/ She broke my heart like a bug, used to be my gangsta, my thug

I slip one time and they judge, I can’t believe you wasn’t there/ Can’t believe all this shit all of these hoes gettin’ pregnant/ All of these n***as dissectin’ and switchin’ up for some second/

Back in 2020, Fredo Bang liberated his official debut LP Most Hated, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, YNW Melly, CeeFineAss, and Tee Grizzley. In addition to earning him a placement on the Billboard 200, Most Hated also took the top spot on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart following it’s first week out. Since then, Fredo has been on a tear, keeping him momentum going with well-received projects like In the Name of Gee (along with its Still Most Hated deluxe upgrade) and Murder Made Me.

In terms of what YNW Melly has been up to on the music front, he released Just a Matter of Slime last year and since then participated in tracks like “The Mob” with YNW BSlime and Trippie Redd as well as “Slums” by 100k Track.

Be sure to press play on Fredo Bang’s brand new “Brazy” track featuring YNW Melly down below.